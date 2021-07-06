FIRST ALERT: Elsa now a hurricane, impacts arrive early Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elsa has gradually gained strength today and is now a hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, At 8:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Elsa was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 83.1 West. Elsa is moving toward the north near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later tonight and early Wednesday morning. Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Elsa is now a hurricane. (WMBF)

Data from the NOAA Doppler weather radar in Tampa Bay indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional slight strengthening will be possible overnight. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. Buoy 42013, located due north of Elsa, recently measured a peak 1-minute sustained wind of 38 mph gusting to 47 mph. A wind gust to 69 mph was recently measured on North Captiva Island. A wind gust to 70 mph was measured earlier today in Key West. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).

The latest forecast track. (WMBF)

RAINFALL

Heavy rain looks likely across most of the region on Thursday with 1″ to 3″ expected. Very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time early Thursday could result in minor street flooding at times. River levels continue to run much lower-than-normal so river flooding is not expected.

1-3 Inches of rain likely for most of the area. (WMBF)

WINDS

Widespread issues from wind are NOT expected. Winds will turn gusty starting before sunrise Thursday and peak around sunrise. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible especially near the beaches with. A few higher gusts could occur in stronger rain bands. Secure any loose outdoor items that could be tossed around in gusty winds.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible. (WMBF)

TORNADO THREAT

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, the area will be along the favorable right side of the forecast track. This is the region favored for a tornado threat with tropical systems. The threat for tornadoes will quickly end by midday Thursday.

An isolated tornado is possible early Thursday. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather risk for late Wednesday night and Thursday for these threats mentioned above. Of course, now is the best time to download the First Alert Weather App! It’s a great tool to keep you informed on Elsa and future storms during this hurricane season.

