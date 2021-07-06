Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12

Drone footage of flooding in Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee
Drone footage of flooding in Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The enrollment period for Horry County’s buyout program in the flood-prone Socastee area is set to begin in days.

According to information from the county, the Horry County CDBG-MIT Buyout Program will start on Monday, July 12.

Enrollment is the first step in the application process for homeowners in the Socastee target area that are interested in the buyout program.

Due to the grant requirements of the federally-funded program, and depending on individual circumstances, eligible homeowners should expect the buyout process to take 6 to 12 months, a press release stated.

People in the Socastee target area that have experienced repetitive property loss from flooding are eligible to enroll in this program.

Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.

Those who are interested should fill out an enrollment form. Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office located at 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

For more information, click here or call (843) 915-7033.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s percent positive of COVID-19 cases jumps to 4 percent after holiday weekend
Here's the latest track for Elsa as it weakens moving inland through Georgia and South Carolina.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing confidence in timing of Elsa’s arrival for Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body of last missing tuber found after deadly dam accident in NC
Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia