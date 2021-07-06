Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The enrollment period for Horry County’s buyout program in the flood-prone Socastee area is set to begin in days.

According to information from the county, the Horry County CDBG-MIT Buyout Program will start on Monday, July 12.

Enrollment is the first step in the application process for homeowners in the Socastee target area that are interested in the buyout program.

Due to the grant requirements of the federally-funded program, and depending on individual circumstances, eligible homeowners should expect the buyout process to take 6 to 12 months, a press release stated.

People in the Socastee target area that have experienced repetitive property loss from flooding are eligible to enroll in this program.

Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.

Those who are interested should fill out an enrollment form. Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office located at 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

For more information, click here or call (843) 915-7033.

