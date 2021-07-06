Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making
Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie