Vehicle crashes into building in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.

First responders were dispatched to the accident on Pavilion Drive at 6:20 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said code enforcement was called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

