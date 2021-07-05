Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vandals leave unwelcomed Fourth of July mark on S.C. cemetery

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.(Source: WYFF via Scott Keepfer)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Vandals left a mess at an Upstate cemetery on July 4, leaving families and the cemetery with questions about who would do such a thing.

Scott Keepfer with The Greenville News took the photo below Sunday as he arrived with his wife at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary on U.S. Highway 29 in Anderson County.

He found 21 burned American flags and graffiti spray-painted in black on the cemetery bell tower.

“It really angered me so I snapped some photos,” Keepfer said.

Keepfer, whose wife’s late father was in the Air Force and was bon on July 4, said they put flags on their parents’ graves to mark the holiday every year.

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cemetery manager Joe Owens said the vandalism happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“What I don’t understand, in what way does our cemetery relate to church or state,” Owens said.

This is the second time vandals have burned Fourth of July flags at the cemetery, “under the cover of darkness,” Owens said.

“Each year we place these American flags to celebrate our freedom, in memory of a those who have fought for, are fighting for and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight our Country’s Independence,” he said.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to notify law enforcement.

Deputies said people can call 864-260-4405 to report their information.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
WMBF News viewer Jerry Hill shared video showing a pair of F-16's take flight down the Grand...
WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand
Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and...
Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544
Fourth of July fireworks will be among the holiday festivities taking place along the Grand...
LIST: Fourth of July activities across the Grand Strand

Latest News

Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville
An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to authorities.
Ambulance involved in Marion County crash, one sent to hospital
Murrells Inlet Boat Parade returns in style on Fourth of July
Murrells Inlet Boat Parade returns in style on Fourth of July