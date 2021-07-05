Submit a Tip
S.C. troopers out on the roads as travelers head home from Fourth of July festivities

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were enforcing the roads on the way to the beach, and now they’ll be out again as travelers make their way home.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP said the Fourth of July weekend has been one of their busiest since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thousands of people traveled to the beaches and lakes to enjoy family, friends, and food.

Lee said as the holiday ends, they’ll be doing their part to make sure drivers get home safely.

“Traffic is still going to be busy, so plan ahead and make sure you have time to get home. Take your time. We’re going to be out and we’re going to be out all summer and we just want everyone to have a safe summer,” Lee said.

The Fourth of July marks the halfway point in what SCHP calls the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

More travelers made this weekend the perfect opportunity for troopers to try out their newest tool.

“We’re in the middle period, that’s one of the reasons why we unveiled the specialty cars, these unmarked cars. We want them to blend in. We’re not trying to trick anybody, it’s just a lot of times people will see a marked patrol cars and they’re minding their Ps and Qs,” Lee said.

Lee said the new cars have been used to stop aggressive drivers during the holiday weekend.

The cars will be back along I-20 and I-95 as you travel home, so follow the law and avoid getting a ticket.

“We’re in our normal mode which is making sure people don’t speed, stay off those cell phones, stay away from distracted driving,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

