QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Running back Travis Etienne (first round), cornerback Tyson Campbell (second) and offensive tackle Walker Little (second) remain unsigned.

Lawrence is expected to be an immediate starter in Year 1. He went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.

