Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Texas-bound to help at border

The troopers will supplement 115 Ohio National Guard members already in Texas, with 185 to be deployed later this year.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A contingent of Ohio State Highway Patrol personnel will travel to the Texas-Mexico border this week to help local law enforcement with border surveillance.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Monday.

Fourteen OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to Texas for a two-week assignment. They will not be tasked with making arrests, DeWine says.

The announcement follows DeWine’s approval last week of 185 Ohio National Guard members to Texas to provide “non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection,” according to the governor’s statement.

That activation, DeWine says, came at the request of the Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

The 185 Ohio National Guard members will be deployed in late 2021 to supplement 115 members already at the border.

The OSHP deployment, according to the governor, comes in response to a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.

Abbot penned the request with Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey in a June 10 letter describing “the crisis on America’s southern border.”

“On behalf of Texas and Arizona,” the governors wrote, “we respectfully but urgently request that you send all available law-enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

According to Politifact, the governors of Florida, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Idaho all responded by sending state troopers or National Guard troops to the border.

