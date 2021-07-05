Murrells Inlet Boat Parade returns in style on Fourth of July

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand tradition returned in force Sunday after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Adorned with patriotic colors, American banners and bright stars, dozens of boats appeared along the MarshWalk for the Murrells Inlet Boat Parade. This year, boat entry fees were waived to encourage more people to come out with their boats.

Event coordinator Christina Burcler said the parade is an opportunity for people to support the local community.

“Just getting us back to normal is really a feeling I can’t describe, so we are so excited that everybody is coming out and supporting our restaurant because they had a very though time in 2020,” said Burcler.

The parade started around 3:30 p.m., with boats soaking spectators with water. The crowd ended up soaked from head to toe.

Attendees said the event was a great opportunity to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

“Just listening to some bands, getting some drinks and some good food,” said spectator Tommy Baker.

Gale Hejna, another spectator, added, “We came out on a whip and this will become our new tradition again.”

Folks had the opportunity to purchase T-shirts for $10, with the proceeds benefitting the Belin United Methodist Church Boy Scout troop.

The parade committee also reminded boaters and spectators to take care of the Murrells Inlet wildlife by not throwing any objects in the water such as water balloons.

The festivities concluded with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

