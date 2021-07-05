Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the accident near Factory Stores Boulevard and Highway 501 at 9:53 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials said four people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

