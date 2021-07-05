Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing felony charges in connection to a weekend crash in the Conway area.

The crash happened Saturday on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Tindall, was driving a pick-up truck when he struck another vehicle.

Booking records show Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

Tindall is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

