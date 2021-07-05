Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area

Timothy Tindall
Timothy Tindall(Source: JRLDC)
By Nick Doria
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing felony charges in connection to a weekend crash in the Conway area.

The crash happened Saturday on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Tindall, was driving a pick-up truck when he struck another vehicle.

Booking records show Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

Tindall is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa will move through the Carolinas on Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Impacts from Elsa set to arrive Thursday in the Carolinas
WMBF News viewer Jerry Hill shared video showing a pair of F-16's take flight down the Grand...
WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand
Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and...
Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544
Fourth of July fireworks will be among the holiday festivities taking place along the Grand...
LIST: Fourth of July activities across the Grand Strand
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

Micah Longstreet, 18, of Lexington left his home on Cumberland Drive the morning of July 3 and...
Officers searching for missing teen in Lexington
Elsa will move through the Carolinas on Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Impacts from Elsa set to arrive Thursday in the Carolinas
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River