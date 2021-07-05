Grand Strand movie theater banking on summer blockbusters after COVID shutdown

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand movie theater says they’re hoping to see more customers sitting in front of their big screens.

Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach fully reopened its doors to customers last November, about three months after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster allowed entertainment venues to get back to business following the COVID 19-shutdown.

Duane Farmer, Grand 14 Cinema general manager, says he’s seeing more people return back to the theater, but not as much as he had hoped. However, he’s optimistic more people will be getting back to the movie theater this summer, as there will be a wider selection of blockbuster flicks.

Farmer added that after reopening last November, the theater was making around 10% of its normal business. He says part of the reason was due to the movie pickings being slim because Hollywood wasn’t releasing many blockbusters at that time.

“Hollywood was waiting for more theaters to open up,” Farmer said.

But now, Farmer says the selections are improving and they’re making over 40% of their normal business. He hopes the film additions will attract more customers during the summer months.

“Hollywood is finally helping us out,” Farmer said. “Fast and Furious 9 did wonderful for us, The Boss Baby: Family Business was great this weekend. Black Widow is going to bring in more people. Hopefully by the end of July we’ll be back at 50-60%, and in the fall when Hollywood releases all the major films, we’ll be close to 80-90% and 2022, we’ll be back at 100% hopefully.”

Farmer says supporting the movie industry is important because the in-person experience is something that cannot be replaced.

“The only two things that made money during the depression was [sic] bars and movie theaters,” said Farmer. “People need an escape. They want to hang out with Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson. Kids want to come see The Bossy Baby. We’re so happy we’re open because they’re coming back with smiles on their faces.”

Farmer says online streaming services are a big challenge for movie theaters like his to overcome, because a great deal of people are able to watch movies from home.

For that reason, he says it could be a bit longer for the theater to be at their normal peak of business levels. But he’s encouraging folks to make their way back to their in-person theater homes.

“They’re going to miss being in the theater with the people,” Farmer said. “When you’re sitting in there with 300 people and you’re all laughing, smiling, crying, screaming, it is something to behold.”

Farmer says the theater has faced some staffing challenges. Although they’re at 40% of their business numbers, he says the theater is working with about 50% of its normal staff numbers.

Farmer added in recent weeks, there’s been a spike in the amount of people applying. He’s encouraging anyone in need of work to stop by and learn about their current job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.