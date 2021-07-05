Submit a Tip
Ambulance involved in Marion County crash, one sent to hospital

An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to authorities.
An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to authorities.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to authorities.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Highway 41A.

The ambulance, which reportedly had its emergency equipment activated, traveled south in the northbound lane and hit a Ford truck on the rear driver’s side, according to troopers.

Lee said the ambulance driver failed to yield and was at fault.

The driver of the Ford truck was transported to the hospital, according to troopers. The extent of that person’s injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately available.

