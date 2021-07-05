Submit a Tip
Amber Alert: Child forcibly taken in Wisconsin, officials say

An Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin for 2-year-old Ay’den Hall. The suspect in the abduction is Renado Hall.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy missing from the Milwaukee area.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

