Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and...
Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544
Four people were hurt after this crash on Highway 544 early Saturday, officials said.
Four injured in three-car crash on Highway 544
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

Latest News

July is the peak of Sea turtle nesting
Grand Strand experts say visitors can help sea turtles during peak of nesting season
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Police: Child seriously injured in Florence shooting believed to be accidental
A firefighter was hurt while responding to this fire in Pawleys Island on Saturday, officials...
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire in Pawleys Island