SC State Fair starts taking entries for its contests

South Carolina State Fair 150th Anniversary (Source: South Carolina State Fair)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The summer heat may be nearing its peak, but the South Carolina State Fair said it is time to prepare entries for the baking, animal, arts and other contests judged at the annual event.

The fair has started accepting entries for all the categories and the deadline is Sept. 1. The rules and entry forms can be found on the fair’s website.

The 2021 South Carolina State Fair will run from Oct. 13-24 and will go back to the traditional format.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to hold a free drive-through fair in 2020 where people could look at the exhibits, crafts and animals from the safety of their car.

