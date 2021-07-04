WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual parade of aircraft honoring America for July 4th took flight across the Grand Strand.
The 13th Salute from the Shore began at around 1 p.m. Sunday, with F-16′s passing over the Cherry Grove area.
C-17′s followed shortly after as planes and jets traveled down the South Carolina coast in the span of around an hour.
WMBF News viewer Jerry Hill sent in a video, showing the pair of F-16′s and the C-17 fly as beachgoers waved from below.
Those heading to the beach were encouraged to bring American flags and record the parade as it passes by.
A WMBF News crew also caught footage of the flight in the Garden City area Sunday afternoon.
