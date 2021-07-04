WATCH: Salute from the Shore takes flight over Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual parade of aircraft honoring America for July 4th took flight across the Grand Strand.

The 13th Salute from the Shore began at around 1 p.m. Sunday, with F-16′s passing over the Cherry Grove area.

C-17′s followed shortly after as planes and jets traveled down the South Carolina coast in the span of around an hour.

WMBF News viewer Jerry Hill sent in a video, showing the pair of F-16′s and the C-17 fly as beachgoers waved from below.

Those heading to the beach were encouraged to bring American flags and record the parade as it passes by.

A WMBF News crew also caught footage of the flight in the Garden City area Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.