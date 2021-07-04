Police: Child seriously injured in Florence shooting believed to be accidental

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child was seriously injured in a shooting incident Saturday evening in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a hospital at 7:53 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim who was brought there with life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned that the incident happened at a home on Roberts Street and that the victim was under two years old.

Authorities also said preliminary findings indicate this was an accidental shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

