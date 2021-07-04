Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Child seriously injured in Florence shooting believed to be accidental

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child was seriously injured in a shooting incident Saturday evening in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a hospital at 7:53 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim who was brought there with life-threatening injuries.

Police later learned that the incident happened at a home on Roberts Street and that the victim was under two years old.

Authorities also said preliminary findings indicate this was an accidental shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Trent Spencer is hoping to add a second location in Myrtle Beach, Conway or Surfside Beach.
17-year-old North Myrtle Beach entrepreneur looking to expand to second location
Donald Rochester
Authorities identify suspect charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
A firefighter was hurt while responding to this fire in Pawleys Island on Saturday, officials...
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire in Pawleys Island
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Florence County deputy airlifted to hospital after chase ends in crash
Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but...
Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the SC traffic