Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand experts say visitors can help sea turtles during peak of nesting season

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is packed with plenty of residents and visitors as the busy July 4th weekend gets into full swing.

It’s also the peak of nesting season for sea turtles.

If you walk down coasts Horry County, you’ll notice signs asking to keep the beach clean due to the number of nests this time of year.

At Myrtle Beach State Park, rangers say beachgoers should keep their distance from nests and do not disturb them.

“The Loggerhead Sea Turtles are laying their eggs right now,” said Anne Wilson, a Park Ranger Myrtle Beach State Park. “They’ve been laying their eggs since May and they’ll be going through mid-August. We have about a little over 3,000 at the state probably more as you seeing this.”

As much as people like spending time at the beach, those little neighbors may be difficult to notice on the ground.

Fun activities at the beach could also be harmful to the baby turtles; especially during their 20-minute race to the ocean.

For those on the beach, Wilson says there are ways to help guide the tiny reptiles to their new home.

“There are things you can do to help out a sea turtle whether you see a sea turtle or not so every time you go to the beach you pick up some trash, if you wanna dig a hole that’s great but you must fill it in so turtle and people don’t fall into the holes,” she said.

While enjoying the holiday, officials are asking beachgoers to not shoot fireworks nearby.

The use of flashlights is also discouraged, as they can lead the turtles away from the ocean.

Sea turtle nesting season ends on October 31.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Elsa
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa could bring impacts to South Carolina
Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and...
Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544
Four people were hurt after this crash on Highway 544 early Saturday, officials said.
Four injured in three-car crash on Highway 544
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

Latest News

Improperly discarded fireworks were to blame for an early morning Oakshire Circle home fire.
Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Fireworks Forecast
FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Independence Day before mugginess returns
Tracking Elsa
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa could bring impacts to South Carolina
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products