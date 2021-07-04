FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Independence Day before mugginess returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool and pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s, our beautiful stretch of weather continues in time to celebrate the 4th of July. Highs today will be warm, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. However, humidity will be low making things feel much more comfortable. With abundant sunshine and clear skies, you couldn’t ask for a better forecast for the 4th.

Independence Day Forecast (WMBF)

For any firework viewing plans tonight, the options are seemingly endless! Regardless of where you choose to go on the Grand Strand, the forecast will be wonderful. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s after sunset with clear and dry conditions through the night.

Fireworks Forecast (WMBF)

Dry weather will continue into Monday, but humidity makes a quick return. This will only increase with the remnants of Elsa possibly sliding through the area, bringing with it tropical moisture. This tropical moisture will also add some rain chances to the forecast mid week through at least Thursday. So far, Elsa’s main impacts for the Grand Strand will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall for some.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

