Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A beautiful Independence Day before mugginess returns

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool and pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s, our beautiful stretch of weather continues in time to celebrate the 4th of July. Highs today will be warm, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. However, humidity will be low making things feel much more comfortable. With abundant sunshine and clear skies, you couldn’t ask for a better forecast for the 4th.

Independence Day Forecast
Independence Day Forecast(WMBF)

For any firework viewing plans tonight, the options are seemingly endless! Regardless of where you choose to go on the Grand Strand, the forecast will be wonderful. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s after sunset with clear and dry conditions through the night.

Fireworks Forecast
Fireworks Forecast(WMBF)

Dry weather will continue into Monday, but humidity makes a quick return. This will only increase with the remnants of Elsa possibly sliding through the area, bringing with it tropical moisture. This tropical moisture will also add some rain chances to the forecast mid week through at least Thursday. So far, Elsa’s main impacts for the Grand Strand will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall for some.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Elsa
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa could bring impacts to South Carolina
Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and...
Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544
Four people were hurt after this crash on Highway 544 early Saturday, officials said.
Four injured in three-car crash on Highway 544
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

Latest News

Tracking Elsa
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa could bring impacts to South Carolina
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Weekend Weather
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful holiday weekend in the works