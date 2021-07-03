Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina ranks in top 10 worst states for teen drivers

With teens getting their licenses during the summer more than any other season, a new WalletHub...
With teens getting their licenses during the summer more than any other season, a new WalletHub study ranks South Carolina number 10 in the worst states for teen drivers.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With teens getting their licenses during the summer more than any other season, a new WalletHub study ranks South Carolina number 10 in the worst states for teen drivers.

The study comes from a full report of 2021′s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.

WalletHub based the rankings on factors like number of teen fatalities, average cost of car repairs, and the presence of impaired-driving laws.

It also looked at quality of roads, teen DUIs, and premium increase after adding a teen driver to their parent’s policy.

The study says Wyoming ranked the number one worst state for teen drivers, while New York ranked the number one best state for teen drivers.

South Carolina and Mississippi are the only two states in the Southeast to rank in the top 10 worst states for teen drivers.

WalletHub’s top 10 worst states for teen drivers are ranked below:

  1. Wyoming
  2. Idaho
  3. South Dakota
  4. Montana
  5. Missouri
  6. Mississippi
  7. Nebraska
  8. Arkansas
  9. New Hampshire
  10. South Carolina

According to WalletHub, an average of seven teens die every day from motor vehicle injuries across the country.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Donald Rochester
Authorities identify suspect charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s
Trent Spencer is hoping to add a second location in Myrtle Beach, Conway or Surfside Beach.
17-year-old North Myrtle Beach entrepreneur looking to expand to second location

Latest News

A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
One person killed, vehicle overturns several times in Dillon County crash
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides