Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash on Highway 544 on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were called to the area of Heritage Lane at 5 p.m. in response to the wreck.

All six people hurt are being taken to the hospital. The crash also involved an entrapment, officials said.

No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

