Six hurt, road closed after three-vehicle crash on Highway 544

Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash in the area of Highway 544 and Heritage Lane on Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people were hurt and roads are closed after a major crash on Highway 544 on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were called to the area of Heritage Lane at 5 p.m. in response to the wreck.

All six people hurt are being taken to the hospital. The crash also involved an entrapment, officials said.

No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

