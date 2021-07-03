Submit a Tip
Police: Vehicle stolen from Conway church, person of interest sought

The Conway Police Department says a van was stolen from the Conway Church of God late last month.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation.

The Conway Police Department said the incident happened June 26 at the Conway Church of God on Cultura Road.

Authorities released photos of the person wanted for questioning, who was wearing all-white with a black facemask and appears to have a tattoo on their forearm. They were also spotted in surveillance footage wearing a black backpack.

Police are also searching for a van appearing to be from the church, which is white with the license plate tag BU-32274.

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? Conway police is asking for your help identifying the individual pictured below. Police...

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Friday, July 2, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-488-7651.

