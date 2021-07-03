One person killed, vehicle overturns several times in Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County early Saturday.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road, just north of the Hamer community.

Tidwell said a 1999 Ford Explorer was heading north on the highway when it overturned several times.

The driver was ejected and died as a result of the crash.

They were not wearing a seatbelt and were the only person in the vehicle, Tidwell said.

No other details were immediately available.

