Four injured in three-car crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a major crash on Highway 544 early Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the wreck happened in the area of Gale Avenue.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were dispatched to the call at 6:25 a.m.

HCFR added said the wreck involved three vehicles, as well as entrapment.

All four people hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted county crews on scene.

