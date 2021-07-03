Submit a Tip
Four injured in three-car crash on Highway 544

Four people were hurt after this crash on Highway 544 early Saturday, officials said.
Four people were hurt after this crash on Highway 544 early Saturday, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a major crash on Highway 544 early Saturday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the wreck happened in the area of Gale Avenue.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were dispatched to the call at 6:25 a.m.

HCFR added said the wreck involved three vehicles, as well as entrapment.

All four people hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted county crews on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

