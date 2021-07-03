Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful holiday weekend in the works

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pleasant weekend with sunshine and low humidity is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs today will warm into the middle 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s to low 90s for the Pee Dee. Although temperatures will be on the warmer side, humidity will be low and comfortable. This is very rare for this time of year!

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather(WMBF)

For any 4th of July plans you might have, the forecast couldn’t be better. Clear skies will make way for abundant sunshine as low humidity continues. With plenty of events happening this weekend, rain won’t an issue. Just be sure to wear and apply plenty of sunscreen.

Fourth of July
Fourth of July(WMBF)

As we head into the new week, temperatures and humidity will creep back up. So that means enjoy the beautiful weather while you can!

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WMBF)

Something else to keep an eye on will be the forecast by mid-week. As Elsa could move through our neck of the woods, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee could face some tropical storm force impacts. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Donald Rochester
Authorities identify suspect charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s
Trent Spencer is hoping to add a second location in Myrtle Beach, Conway or Surfside Beach.
17-year-old North Myrtle Beach entrepreneur looking to expand to second location

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
WMBF News at 6
Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach