FIRST ALERT: Beautiful holiday weekend in the works

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pleasant weekend with sunshine and low humidity is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs today will warm into the middle 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s to low 90s for the Pee Dee. Although temperatures will be on the warmer side, humidity will be low and comfortable. This is very rare for this time of year!

Weekend Weather (WMBF)

For any 4th of July plans you might have, the forecast couldn’t be better. Clear skies will make way for abundant sunshine as low humidity continues. With plenty of events happening this weekend, rain won’t an issue. Just be sure to wear and apply plenty of sunscreen.

Fourth of July (WMBF)

As we head into the new week, temperatures and humidity will creep back up. So that means enjoy the beautiful weather while you can!

Muggy Meter (WMBF)

Something else to keep an eye on will be the forecast by mid-week. As Elsa could move through our neck of the woods, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee could face some tropical storm force impacts. Stay tuned.

