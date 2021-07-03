Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Firefighter hurt while responding to house fire in Pawleys Island

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews fight Temple grass fire
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it was called to 68 Windward Way in response to the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the firefighter was treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

Midway says the fire remains an active incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Elsa Track
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa slightly stronger, most of SC now in the forecast cone
A waterspout formed offshore in Myrtle Beach on Friday, shown here in viewer-submitted video.
WATCH: Waterspout forms offshore in Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Donald Rochester
Authorities identify suspect charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s
Trent Spencer is hoping to add a second location in Myrtle Beach, Conway or Surfside Beach.
17-year-old North Myrtle Beach entrepreneur looking to expand to second location

Latest News

Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but...
Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the SC traffic
Health officials say best to avoid algae in SC lakes, rivers
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
One person killed, vehicle overturns several times in Dillon County crash
Weekend Weather
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful holiday weekend in the works