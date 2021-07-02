One dead after car hits tree in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Darlington County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ruby Road near Stonewall Street, one mile north of Hartsville.

A Nissan Altima was traveling south on Ruby Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to troopers. The driver was killed in the accident.

Tidwell noted the driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the driver is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.