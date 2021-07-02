Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa racing across the Atlantic
Coral Sands Motel
Solicitor’s office cites drugs, prostitution, bribery as reasons to close Myrtle Beach motel
police lights
Suspect in custody following shooting at Conway Hardee’s

Latest News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean.
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old played dead after family killed
Here's a look at Hurricane Elsa.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa strengthens into a hurricane
The Unity Memorial at its previous location at 29th Avenue North.
Crews to relocate 9/11 memorial to The Market Common