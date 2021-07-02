Submit a Tip
South Carolina Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina corrections officer has lost her job and faces criminal charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle pills into a jail.

Marcy Shaffer, 43, is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office.

The Department of Corrections said Shaffer tried to smuggle pills into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution inside a Rice Krispies treat on July 1.

She was fired after her arrest.

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg. That drug is commonly used to treat ADHD and is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials said four pills were stuck into the treat, which had been taken out of its original packaging and put into a plastic bag. Shaffer had two other pills in her possession in a prescription bottle with her name on it, arrest warrants state.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

