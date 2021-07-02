Submit a Tip
SC implements gas tax increase in time for holiday weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina drivers began paying two cents more per gallon as of Thursday because of a gas tax increase.

That means those hitting the road for the July 4 holiday weekend are likely feeling a slightly stronger pinch in the wallet.

The state’s Motor Fuel User Fee has implemented a two-cent increase annually since July 1, 2017.

Thursday’s increase raised the user fee per gallon of gas to a total of 26 cents.

The increase is part of a 10-year plan by the South Carolina Department of Transportation to improve roads across the state. The decade-long plan is designed to make up for more than three decades of neglect for roadways.

SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore told WRDW drivers who aren’t yet seeing changes to their roadways will soon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near you.

South Carolina gas prices had already risen 4.6 cents per gallon as of Monday compared with the previous week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 3,000 gas stations across the state.

The report placed the state’s average per-gallon pump price at $2.80. While that represents a drop of nine cents per gallon over prices one month ago, it’s 88.6 higher per gallon than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry as of Friday morning was at NEX in Goose Creek where regular gas sold for $2.63, GasBuddy said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

