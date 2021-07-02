Submit a Tip
Santa Claus will be at events around the Grand Strand for Christmas in July

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Santa Claus is here on vacation for the summer and will be at several events happening the month of July!

Sat, July 10: Santa Greg will be appearing at The Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society Car Show at The Beaver Bar. Photos with Santa in a classic Red Corvette Convertible will be available. https://fb.watch/6kBAtpvI1A/

Thurs, July 15: Santa Greg will be at The Black Dog Running Company in Market Common for The Christmas in July Group Run with Black Dog Running Company. 6 PM. https://fb.me/e/FKa6wgoh

Sat, July 24: Santa Greg will be Boozin and Crusin with Santa, Christmas in July, on The Pie Eyed Parrot. https://fb.me/e/Rx5kMNz8

Sun, July 25: Santa Greg will be at The Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest for Brunch with Santa, 11 AM to 1 PM.

Merry Christmas in July!

