‘Ruining our visitors’ vacations’: Suspects wanted in Surfside Beach car break-in cases

Jonathan Everly, Zachariah Benedict
Jonathan Everly, Zachariah Benedict(Surfside Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police are searching for two men who they said broke into cars at a beach access this week.

Zachariah Benedict and Jonathan Everly have arrests warrants on charges of grand larceny and breaking into vehicles.

Police said they broke into cars on Thursday at the 6th Avenue North beach access.

“Help us locate these two individuals so they can spend the holiday in jail for ruining our visitors’ vacations,” Surfside Beach police posted on their Facebook page.

Authorities said the two are known to wander around Surfside Beach in and around Glenns Bay Road, Deerfield and in the neighborhoods.

They also may work at one of the restaurants in town, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 843-913-6368, option 1.

