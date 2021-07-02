Submit a Tip
One person hurt, roads closed, after two-vehicle crash in Green Sea

Officials said this crash in the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and Green Sea Road had traffic blocked Thursday night.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Green Sea area late Thursday, officials said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area of W. Highway 9 Bypass and Green Sea Road at 9:19 p.m.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved ended up in the woods.

The person injured was taken to the hospital, and no further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR says traffic is also being blocked and drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

