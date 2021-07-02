Submit a Tip
MYR: Scheduled departing seats for July 4th weekend 94% higher than 2020

MYR officials are expecting a busy July 4th holiday weekend.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Myrtle Beach International Airport are preparing for a busy July 4th holiday weekend.

According to information from MYR, there are 50,394 scheduled departing seats from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5. Airport officials said that’s an increase of 94.2% for the same period in 2020.

While Saturday, July 3, has the greatest number of seats scheduled, MYR staff said they anticipate heavy passenger for the duration of the long holiday weekend.

According to MYR, passengers can expect the heaviest crowds from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they should plan accordingly.

Airport officials said Myrtle Beach continues to trend as a top destination in the United States and passenger traffic reflects that demand.

Scheduled seat capacity this summer has increased 72% for the third quarter, compared to the same time period in 2019, while scheduled flights have increased 71% for 2021′s third quarter compared to the third quarter in 2019.

