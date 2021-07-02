LIST: Fourth of July activities across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With many celebrations cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and visitors across the Grand Strand are preparing to celebrate the Independence Day weekend in style.

Between boat parades, patriotic flyovers and, of course, fireworks, there are no shortage of activities taking place this long Fourth of July weekend.

Pawleys Island Fourth of July Parade

The Town of Pawleys Island will hold its 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. on July 4, according to the town’s website.

“Visitors and locals alike parade down the Island in anything that becomes a makeshit float – be it a boat, car, or flatbed truck! All of which are decorated in true red, white, and blue – true patriotic fashion,” information on the town’s website states.

Surfside Beach Golf Cart Parade and Celebration

The annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade will take in Surfside Beach on July 4 starting at 1 p.m.

According to information from the city, the lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. on Melody Lane prior to the 1 p.m. start. From there, the parade travels north on Ocean Boulevard and ends at 16th Avenue North.

That evening, the Surfside Beach Fourth of July celebration will get underway at 6 p.m. at Martin Field, located at 6th Avenue South and Dogwood Drive, a post on the town’s Facebook page stated. There will be food and activities such as a dunk tank, face painting, balloon twisters and a photo booth.

Salute from the Shore

Salute From the Shore is back for its twelfth year this Fourth of July.

The annual event will again feature military planes from both Shaw Air Force Base and Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, a press release stated.

In addition to the military aircraft, vintage, civilian-owned planes will fly down the S.C. coastline, offering beachgoers a chance to salute those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces or are veterans.

This year’s Salute From the Shore will begin at the North Carolina/South Carolina border, 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, at approximately 1 p.m. on July 4 and will make its way down the coastline, ending in Bluffton, organizers said.

Fourth of July Boat Parade on the Marshwalk

The 38th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade will begin at 3 p.m. on July 4, according to information from the Marshwalk’s website.

Festively-decorated boats will cruise through the inlet, while live music, food and drinks will be available throughout the day on the Marshwalk.

Fireworks displays

A number of professional displays are taking place throughout the holiday weekend. Dates, times and locations are below:

July 2 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

July 2 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium

July 3 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium

July 4 - 9:30 p.m. - Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach

July 4 – after the game – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium

July 4 - 10 p.m. - Barefoot Landing

July 4 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

July 4 – 10 p.m. – Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

July 4 – 10 p.m. – from Second Avenue Pier, Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

July 5 - 10 p.m. - Barefoot Landing

July 6 – 10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach

Residents and visitors are advised that it is illegal for individuals to shoot fireworks within the city of Myrtle Beach.

