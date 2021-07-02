Gridiron Glory: An inside look at Broadway at the Beach’s newest attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With football season still looming on the horizon, Broadway at the Beach’s newest attraction is set to bring visitors closer to some of the sport’s true greats.

Gridiron Glory, an exhibit from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be making its Grand Strand debut on July 8. It’ll be found near Dave and Busters across from Crocodile Rocks at Broadway at the Beach.

“Myrtle Beach really needed a new attraction,” said Kevin VanDuser, Gridiron Glory’s general manager. “It needed something new at Broadway specifically, and we’ve been working with Broadway at the Beach managers to bring something new from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The exhibit has been in over 25 cities and states, but now it’ll call the Grand Strand home for a minimum of one year.

Gridiron Glory goes through the history of football from the old school, leather helmet days all the way to today’s times.

It’s hard for a football fan to not get excited when walking in.

One section of the exhibit, the Champions Theater, has items from iconic NFL moments line the room.

An example is a Super Bowl Champions hat worn by Tony Dungy after his Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

A few steps away sits a jacket worn by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during Super Bowl XXXVI, the team’s first Super Bowl win.

The exhibit also includes the game ball from Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants spoiled the Patriots’ perfect season in 2008.

That’s not to mention the countless jerseys donned by NFL legends like Joe Namath, Johnny Unitas and even Tom Brady to name a few.

The crown jewel of the exhibit, however, is one of just two Lombardi Trophies that don’t go to the teams that win the Super Bowl.

VanDuser explained Myrtle Beach was the perfect place for the attraction.

“Before coronavirus, we were examining Myrtle Beach because of the foot traffic, the tourism, all the opportunities Myrtle Beach brings,” he said.

Tickets for those ages 13-64 will go for $23.99, while those 65 and older can go in for $19.99.

Gridiron Glory also offers a military discount and reduced rates for children ages 6-12.

Kids under the age of 6 are admitted for free.

