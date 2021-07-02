Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police patrol vehicles were hit by fireworks and paintballs early Wednesday...
Report: MBPD patrol vehicles hit with fireworks, paintballs after confronting ‘belligerent’ group
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1
Generic gavel
Jury awards $500K to former Myrtle Beach business owner who sued city
Money Mania lottery ticket
‘There’s a lucky cloud over us’: Customers at Myrtle Beach convenience store hit on big lotto wins
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa racing across the Atlantic

Latest News

DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims