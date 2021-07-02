Grand Strand businesses preparing for busy July 4 crowds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts more than 80% of Grand Strand vacation rentals will be booked this Independence Day weekend.

That marks a 15% increase from 2019 and means beaches, stores and restaurants will certainly be packed.

Some Grand Strand businesses say they’re already seeing more customers walking through their doors.

Staff at Harry’s Breakfast Pancakes say July 4 inside of their establishment has been nothing short of busy, and they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Around this time a year ago, it was a bit more difficult for the business to celebrate.

“We shut down for a little bit,” said employee Peter Sourlis. “We ended up closing, remodeling, revamping the place. But this year has been great. Busy. Non-stop. Rocking and rolling.”

Over at Donald’s Pancake House, staff said the holiday weekend is looking promising based on the number of folks they’ve already seen as of Friday.

Owner Donald Asllanha says employees have been on their feet all morning long, serving a great deal of out-of-town customers.

He says nothing will stop people from kicking off their July 4 weekend, even as on-and-off rain and storms made their way through the area Friday.

“When it’s raining, they pour in here,” Asllanha said. “It pours out there, it pours in here. It only goes up from here. We expect more traffic, more people, and a lot more faces.”

A few miles up the road, Hot Stacks Pancake House owner Steve Politis says his company is having a similar experience.

He predicts the weekend will be profitable for his restaurant.

“Very busy,” Politis said. “Everybody’s happy. Good people, good customers, we make money.”

While business is booming, some restaurants are still experiencing worker shortages. Customers are being asked to be patient as employees work hard to serve them.

