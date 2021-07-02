Fundraiser set up for family of SC firefighter killed in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old man from Upstate South Carolina died when an alleged drunk driver hit him while he was riding a motorcycle and fled the scene.

Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, of Clinton, served as a part-time fighter at the Clinton Fire Department.

He was riding his motorcycle Friday, June 25 on U.S. Highway 76.

Troopers say a drunk driver pulled out onto the highway from a driveway and hit Sipes. That driver then left the scene of the crash.

Robert Richardson, 56, of Laurens, is charged with felony DUI involving death, and leaving the scene of a collision with death.

Sipes died in the hospital Sunday.

A close friend of Sipes reached out to WIS to share a fundraiser he set up for Sipes’ family.

“His mom is one of the sweetest, most kind-hearted women I’ve ever met in my life and she has always been like a second mom to me,” Charlton McCall says on the donation page.

He’s raising money to help cover Sipes’ medical bills in his final days, as well as his funeral.

To donate, click or tap here .

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.