First Alert: Widespread storms arrive, nice weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong storms are expected to be widespread today as many of you prepare to hit the road for travel plans or simply just for your commute to and from work.

Showers and storms will turn widespread through the middle of the day and into the afternoon/evening. (WMBF)

A strong cold front is moving into the Carolinas this morning. As we heat up throughout the day, that cold front will interact with abundant heat and humidity across the Carolinas, leading to widespread thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storms continue into the evening hours. (WMBF)

Models continue to love the idea of storms firing as early as midday, especially inland. As the front moves closer to the coast, the storms will develop and spread toward the beaches by the middle of the day and throughout the afternoon hours. While a lot of severe weather is not expected, these storms will pack a ton of lightning, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds at times. One of two storms could briefly turn severe with a level one severe risk out for today simply for strong wind gusts.

Today's threats feature heavy rain, gusty winds, and a ton of lightning. (WMBF)

Highs today will hit the low-mid 80s before the storms arrive. The latest data this morning continues to suggest that multiple rounds of widespread storms leading to heavy rain will be possible from the middle of the day and into the evening hours. Showers and storms will start to taper off Friday night as drier air and more stable air moves into the region.

What a nice weekend, once the storms move out! (WMBF)

The cold front will be offshore early Saturday, leading to lower humidity and a beautiful 4th of July weekend. Any stray shower or two on Saturday would be before sunrise. Skies will clear and by Saturday, we’re looking at a great forecast with highs in the mid 80s.

What an amazing forecast for the 4th of July! (WMBF)

The 4th will be rain free and comfortable for this time of the year. With sunny skies and noticeably lower humidity, afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s once again.

Humidity will gradually start to increase again next week.

