FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to strengthen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Tropical Storm Elsa continue to race across the Atlantic.

Here's Elsa this morning. (WMBF)

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 58.6 West.

Here's the 5 AM Track Update. (WMBF)

Elsa is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 28 mph , and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands this morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea late today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Several factors will influence Elsa. (WMBF)

Elsa’s future is a tricky one with competing factors that will determine how strong it gets. Fast motion and interaction with land (especially the 10,000 foot mountains of Hispaniola) argue against strengthening. Warm water and low wind shear argue for potential strengthening. In the end it will be a few of these factors or a combination of them that will determine the outcome.

If Elsa takes a southern route through the Caribbean and misses the mountainous Islands, then a stronger system with a potential threat to the US could be the outcome. This is what is show by the US GFS model. If Elsa stays further north and interacts with the mountainous islands, it could completely fall apart or remain very weak and be turned out to sea before becoming a threat to the US. This is the scenario portrayed right now by the EURO model. Of course any option in between is possible as well. It’s that time of year where we just have to watch and wait.

