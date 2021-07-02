FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Elsa moves into Caribbean, track now includes part of South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Elsa is a category one hurricane and the latest update now includes part of South Carolina in the cone of uncertainty.

At 11 AM, the center of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 61.2 West. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, with some decrease in forward speed expected Sunday night. On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea later today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night.

Elsa continues to move WNW at a fast rate as a category one hurricane this morning. The cone has now included parts of South Carolina for Wednesday morning in the latest track update. (WMBF)

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba. Reports from Barbados indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. Barbados recently reported sustained winds of 74 mph and a wind gust of 86 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb. Barbados recently reported a pressure of 998 mb.

Several factors will influence Elsa. (WMBF)

Elsa’s future is a tricky one with competing factors that will determine how strong it gets. Fast motion and interaction with land (especially the 10,000 foot mountains of Hispaniola) argue against strengthening. Warm water and low wind shear argue for potential strengthening. In the end it will be a few of these factors or a combination of them that will determine the outcome.

If Elsa takes a southern route through the Caribbean and misses the mountainous Islands, then a stronger system with a potential threat to the US could be the outcome. This is what is show by the US GFS model. If Elsa stays further north and interacts with the mountainous islands, it could completely fall apart or remain very weak and be turned out to sea before becoming a threat to the US. This is the scenario portrayed right now by the EURO model. Of course any option in between is possible as well. It’s that time of year where we just have to watch and wait.

