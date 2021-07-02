Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
U.S. Attorney: $665,000 stolen from elderly victims in Myrtle Beach area telemarketing scheme
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
South Carolina gas tax to increase July 1
Coral Sands Motel
Solicitor’s office cites drugs, prostitution, bribery as reasons to close Myrtle Beach motel
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa racing across the Atlantic
police lights
Suspect in custody following shooting at Conway Hardee’s

Latest News

Elsa strengthens into a hurricane, the season's first, as it hits Barbados. (Source: CNN...
Elsa brings heavy rain to Barbados
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse as officials plan demolition; death toll 20
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly accident in Darlington County.
Coroner identifies woman killed after car hits tree in Darlington County
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spikes in 2020
Jonathan Everly, Zachariah Benedict
‘Ruining our visitors’ vacations’: Suspects wanted in Surfside Beach car break-in cases