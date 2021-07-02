Submit a Tip
Documents: NMBDPS officer fired after admitting to “voyeurism” during polygraph interview

Separation due to misconduct
Separation due to misconduct
By Madison Martin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF Investigates is continuing to monitor police who are fired for misconduct while on and off the job.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety terminated one of its officers last month due to alleged misconduct, according to documents WMBF received from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

According to separation documents submitted by his former employer, officer Joshua Stevens was fired after being interviewed by another agency with a polygraph.

During that interview, Stevens allegedly admitted to “peeping tom” and voyeurism without the consent of the victim before he was employed as a law enforcement officer.

The documents also state that Stevens admitted to using illegal steroids and prescription medication while employed as a law enforcement officer.

According to the separation information, this misconduct was indicated to fall within the nature of “conviction, plea of guilty, plea of no contest or admission of guilt (regardless of withheld adjudication) to a felony, a crime punishable by a sentence of more than one year (regardless of the sentence actually imposed, if any) crime of moral turpitude in this or any other jurisdiction” and “unlawful use of a controlled substance”.

Stevens was fired on June 1. He had been active with the department since August of 2011, according to his training history report.

WMBF asked the city of North Myrtle Beach for more information surrounding the former police officer but was told the city doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

A SLED spokesperson told WMBF there is no criminal investigation open against Stevens at this time, and as he understood it, the agency had not received a request to investigate.

