Crews respond to early morning fire at Conway nursing facility

Crews were called to Conway Manor around 12:45 a.m. to find smoke coming from the side of the...
Crews were called to Conway Manor around 12:45 a.m. to find smoke coming from the side of the building in the laundry room.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a Conway nursing facility early Friday morning.

According to the Conway Fire Department, crews were called to Conway Manor around 12:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the side of the building in the laundry room.

Officials say the fire was contained to a dryer, with “no extension into the main building.”

The residents of the facility were not affected and were able to shelter in place while crews worked the fire, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted on scene.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
Starting July 1, every South Carolinian will likely pay a little more at the gas pump.
Forecast track.
Coral Sands Motel
police lights
Here's the 5 AM Track Update.
Showers and storms will turn widespread through the middle of the day and into the...
Left to right: Fabian Gray, Avia Reid, Khalelah Powell, Romaine Gordon
