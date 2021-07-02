Crews respond to early morning fire at Conway nursing facility

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a Conway nursing facility early Friday morning.

According to the Conway Fire Department, crews were called to Conway Manor around 12:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the side of the building in the laundry room.

Officials say the fire was contained to a dryer, with “no extension into the main building.”

The residents of the facility were not affected and were able to shelter in place while crews worked the fire, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted on scene.

