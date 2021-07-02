Submit a Tip
Crews to relocate 9/11 memorial to The Market Common

The Unity Memorial at its previous location at 29th Avenue North.
The Unity Memorial at its previous location at 29th Avenue North.(Source: WMBF News via Everett Short)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s 9/11 memorial will be relocated to a new location in The Market Common.

The Unity Memorial, previously located on 29th Avenue North, has been removed and is awaiting transport to its new spot at Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway later this summer, according to the city.

Officials say the memorial features a steel beam from the World Trade Center. The beam was donated by New York firefighters to thank the Myrtle Beach area for their hospitality following the attacks.

The city of Myrtle Beach shared a photo Friday of the construction underway at Warbird Park where the new memorial will stand.

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the 9/11 attacks will be relocated to a new location in...
A memorial dedicated to the victims of the 9/11 attacks will be relocated to a new location in The Market Common.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

The new memorial location is expected to be ready for a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks later this year.

