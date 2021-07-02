Construction crews hold ‘topping-off’ ceremony for new Mariott hotel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews building a new hotel on Ocean Boulevard passed a major milestone on Friday.

Workers with Dargan Construction held what’s known as a “topping off” ceremony on 21st Avenue North.

It essentially means the building has reached its vertical peak, and that the construction has been completed safely thus far.

Officials say once it’s completed, around 500 people will have been involved in building the hotel.

Rebecca Thomas, Director of Operations at the nearby Breakers Family Resort, said that this was a moment years in the making.

“I’ve been at this property since April of 2018 and oversaw the demolition of the two buildings and the construction of this one,” she said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am.”

The hotel will be under the Mariott name, but the left and right sides will be split into company subsets Courtyard and Springhill Suites.

Construction is scheduled to be completed next summer.

