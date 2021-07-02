Community mourns 10-year-old lost in Lexington Co. fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Her father called her “unconditionally loving” and neighbors described her as the “light” of the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, the Lexington County Coroner confirmed 10-year-old Chloe Eve Doby died from injuries she suffered in a mobile home fire.

Fire officials were called to the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane around noon Tuesday. That’s off SC-6 near Fish Hatchery Road.

Chloe’s father, Henry Doby, only spoke with WIS briefly but stressed how Chloe was loving in an oftentimes hateful world.

Neighbor Wendie Daffern said she watched Chloe grow up since she was an infant and described her as a happy and busy child.

“She really was the light of this neighborhood,” Daffern said. “She was so cheerful, and everybody knew her. She was just like one of our kids.”

Daffern said Chloe would come over to her and her husband’s mobile home often to play with their daughter. She said their favorite activities were swimming, watching cartoons and eating pancakes.

“She grew up really fast, like kids do. She was really, really cute. A sweet little girl,” she said.

An autopsy was performed at MUSC on Thursday, and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the results likely wouldn’t be back until Friday.

SLED and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

