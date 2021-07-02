Submit a Tip
Celebrating Independence Day at the MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Head out to the MarshWalk of Murrells Inlet for the 38th Annual Boat Parade happening on Sunday, July 4th.

From great live music to delicious food, and a 22 minute fireworks show. You won’t want to miss Independence Day at the Inlet.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

